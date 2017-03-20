4-year-old boy accidentally hangs himself in store, police say

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — Police say a 4-year-old boy accidentally hanged himself while alone in the changing room of a Minnesota thrift store.

Authorities say the incident happened Saturday afternoon at Again Thrift & More in Mankato, operated by the Minnesota Valley Action Council.

Police Cmdr. Daniel Schisel says the boy apparently got the hooded sweatshirt he was wearing caught on a hanger attached to a wall. Emergency responders took the boy to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Schisel tells the Minneapolis Star Tribune family members, who live in nearby St. James, were in the store at the time. He calls the death “a tragic accident” and says no charges are being pursued.

Relatives have started an online fundraising effort to cover funeral expenses for the boy, identified as Ryu Pena. To donate, click here.

