3 with South Florida ties among those killed in Mexico bus crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As more details emerge about a bus crash in Mexico that killed at least 12 people, it has been discovered that three of the casualties had South Florida ties.

According to a Fort Lauderdale family, among the dead were 78-year-old Fanya Shamis of Coconut Creek, her daughter Anna Behar and Behar’s 10-year-old son Daniel Behar, who resided in D.C.

Shamis’ daughter discovered the news when they received a phone call from a relative who was on board the bus.

“She’s in shock right now. She shut down, she doesn’t move from her seat. She’s literally in shock — completely shock,” said Haim Shababo, the husband of Shamis’ daughter.

Daniel’s father was also among those injured.

“I know he’s in the hospital with broken ribs and water in his lungs,” Shababo said.

The heartbreaking news came to the family following a trip that ended in tragedy, Tuesday afternoon. Twelve people died when a bus carrying tourists to Mayan ruins in Eastern Mexico flipped on a highway.

The tourists were passengers from two Royal Caribbean cruise ships that had docked in Mexico.

Both ships had departed from South Florida the week before. One ship, the Celebrity Equinox left PortMiami on Dec. 16, while the other ship, the Serenade of the Seas, left Port Everglades in Dec. 15.

According to Mexican officials, eight Americans, two Swedes, one Canadian and one Mexican made up the fatalities.

Royal Caribbean released a statement that read in part: “Our hearts go out to all those involved in the bus accident in Costa Maya. We are doing all we can to care for our guests, including assisting with medical care and transportation.”

Seven of the injured passengers have returned to their ships while 13 others remain hospitalized.

