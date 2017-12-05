3 teens charged as adults in fatal beating of homeless man

(WSVN) - Three teens are being charged as adults in the murder of a homeless man in Philadelphia.

According to Fox 29, 14-year-old Brandon Conrad and 16-year-old Malik Page are being charged with criminal conspiracy, murder, robbery and related offenses. Seventeen-year-old Emmanual Harris is being charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and robbery.

Police said they were responding to a robbery over the weekend, when they found 57-year-old Kevin Cullen unconscious and bleeding from the nose. He succumbed to his injuries the next day.

Cullen died in the city he was born and raised in, which family members said he refused to leave.

Family and friends gathered along the spot where he was brutally beaten and held a candlelight vigil in his honor. “Kevin was a son, a brother, an uncle, a cousin, a nephew and a friend,” said Tom Cullen to Fox 29 as he remembered his brother.

In a press conference Monday, officials said court proceedings for the teens have yet to be scheduled.

