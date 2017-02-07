3 officers attacked by inmate at North Carolina prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Prison officials in North Carolina say an inmate and three correctional officers he attacked suffered no serious injuries.

Public Safety Department representatives said the male inmate and three guards were treated and released from a Raleigh hospital after the attack at the Central Prison about 11 p.m. Monday.

Communications Director Pam Walker says one female officer and two male officers were attacked. Their names have not been released. Prison officials initially said two guards were attacked.

A spokesman said the inmate lost his temper and punched the officers. He said the situation was controlled quickly. There is no word yet on possible charges for the inmate.

Central Prison has more than 750 inmates.

