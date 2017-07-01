HONOLULU (AP) — Emergency responders say there are no major injuries after a small plane carrying three men crashed near a Honolulu freeway.

Honolulu Fire Department Capt. David Jenkins says the men were alert and standing when firefighters arrived at the scene of Friday’s crash. He says it’s not clear if they got out of the burning single-engine Piper on their own or if bystanders helped them out.

Jenkins says the plane ended up under a Moanalua freeway bridge that spans a stream.

Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright says paramedics treated the men and took them to a hospital in serious condition.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer says it’s not yet known why the plane crashed. He says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

