FBI no longer seeking 2nd person for questioning in New York terrorist attack

NEW YORK (AP) — The FBI has located a man they sought for questioning in connection with a deadly truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.

The bureau on Wednesday originally issued a poster saying it was seeking the public’s help with information about 32-year-old Mukhammadzoir Kadirov. They later said they had located him and were no longer searching for him.

Update: Mukhammadzoir Kadirov has been located, we are still looking for any information the public may have on him, call: 1-800-CALL-FBI — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) November 1, 2017

The poster says he was born in Uzbekistan. So was 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, who was charged Wednesday with providing material support to a terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles. Authorities say he drove the truck down the path intentionally, killing eight people. Investigators recovered a cellphone that had Islamic State group propaganda.

Saipov’s lawyers haven’t returned a message seeking comment.

