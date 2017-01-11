2,000 lbs. of cocaine valued $30 million seized off Dominican Republic

(WSVN) - Over 2,000 pounds of cocaine with an estimated wholesale value of $30 million was seized off the Dominican Republic during an at-sea interdiction by the U.S. Coast Guard.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, during the afternoon of Jan. 2, the crew of a Customs and Border Protection maritime patrol aircraft located a suspicious go-fast vessel, just off the Dominican Republic.

That’s when the crew of the USS Zephyr stopped the vessel, detained four suspected smugglers and seized numerous bales that tested positive for cocaine.

On Sunday, the Coast Guard transferred custody of the four suspected smugglers and offloaded the cocaine at the Coast Guard Sector in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The interdiction occurred as a result of multi-agency law enforcement efforts in support of Operation Unified Resolve, Operation Caribbean Guard and the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force.

The seized contraband and detainees have been placed in the custody of Drug Enforcement Administration special agents.

