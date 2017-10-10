Family dog finds missing 2-year-old boy, stays by his side

(WSVN) - A toddler who went missing for several hours in a rural Minnesota town was found with the family dog, who stayed by the boy’s side until help arrived.

Fox 13 reports the 2-year-old walked away from his home during the evening of Oct. 5. As the search continued for hours, the boy was located with his dog by a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter.

The pilot was able to find the boy and pup thanks to the helicopter’s heat signature detection camera.

The boy was unharmed and reunited with his mother.

