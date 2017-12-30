SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WSVN) — Crews came to the rescue of two boaters near Puerto Rico, Saturday.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the passengers’ vessel starting taking on water off the island of Culebra. They sent out a distress signal that was answered by a Coast Guard and a nearby Sea Tow boat.

Crews arrived at the scene and pulled the boaters out of the water.

They were transported to shore with no injuries.

Sea Tow was later able to tow the partially submerged boat to Puerto Del Rey Marina.

There is no word as to what caused the boat to sink.

