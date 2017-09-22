2 Puerto Rican towns evacuated as dam fails

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The National Weather Service says the Guajataca Dam is failing in western Puerto Rico and buses are evacuating people “as quickly as they can.”

The government called the situation “extremely dangerous.”

215PM FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for A Dam Failure in Isabela Municipality y Quebradillas Municipality in Puerto Rico… #prwx pic.twitter.com/L3utOjxspR — NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) September 22, 2017

The weather service office in San Juan says dam operators reported at 2:10 p.m. that the dam at the northern end of Lake Guajataca in the northwest corner of Puerto Rico was failing and causing flash flooding downstream. The municipalities of Isabela and Quebradillas are currently being evacuated.

