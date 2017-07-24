18-year-old woman arrested after livestreaming deadly crash that killed her sister

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — An 18-year-old woman has been arrested in California on suspicion of causing a deadly crash that she recorded live on Instagram.

Obdulia Sanchez was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter after Friday’s crash that killed her 14-year-old sister and badly injured another 14-year-old girl. The California Highway Patrol said the two minors in the back seat were not wearing seat belts.

The California Highway Patrol says Sanchez was driving the car when it veered onto the right shoulder of a road about 120 miles southeast of San Francisco. It says she overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve across lanes, crash through a wire fence and overturn into a field.

Jacqueline Sanchez, 14, died in the crash.

“She was in the back seat of the vehicle and allegedly unseatbelted, and upon the vehicle rolling over, it ejected her and killed her,” Warnke said.

Relatives confirmed to KFSN-TV that Sanchez was livestreaming on Instagram before, during and after the crash.

“I f—— killed my sister. I know I’m going to jail for life, I understand that,” Sanchez said in the video. “I don’t give a f—.”

Sanchez then yelled for her sister to “wake up,” KFSN reports.

“This is the last thing I wanted to happen to us, but it just did,” she said in the video. “I don’t f—— care, though. I’m a hold it down.”

The California Highway Patrol is examining the video as part of the investigation.

Family members started a GoFundMe page for Jacqueline’s funeral expenses.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.