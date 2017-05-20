17-year-old to graduate with master’s degree before completing high school

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSVN) — A 17-year-old student will be graduating with her master’s degree before she finishes high school. Yes, you read that right.

According to FOX 5 DC, 17-year-old Stephanie Mui is set to graduate with her master’s degree in mathematics, Saturday, from George Mason University. She will be graduating high school in June.

Stephanie said that she began taking college courses after fifth grade. She went on to earn her associates degree by 13, and in summer of 2016, she earned her bachelor’s degree.

Stephanie said her love for for math began when she was in first grade. She began discussing geometry proofs with her father, and by the end of her fourth grade year, she passed the College Board’s calculus exam.

Stephanie also said even through her heavy workload, she also set aside time to be with friends. “I try my best to always have some free time on the weekend, whenever, to just keep in touch with all my friends,” she told FOX 5 DC.

She also credits her success to simple hard work.

Stephanie doesn’t plan on taking it easy anytime soon. She plans to attend New York University in the fall, where she has a full research fellowship to begin working on her doctorate.

Stephanie is not alone on her accomplishments. Teens Christie Taylor, Raven Osborne and Carson Huey-You are also among those who are graduating with college degrees this semester.

