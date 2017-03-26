13-year-old boy dies in fall from NY roof; 2nd teen injured

NEW YORK (AP) — New York police say a 13-year-old boy was killed and another teenager was injured as they tried to hop along rooftops in Brooklyn and plunged about four stories to the ground.

The boys were found in the back of the building in Bushwick about 5:30 p.m. Friday. Thirteen-year-old Rame Pierre-Louis had severe trauma to his head and body. His 15-year-old friend had pelvic injuries but was expected to live.

Neighbors told the Daily News of New York that teens often climb to the rooftop and hang out. A couch was set up on the roof. The teens who fell didn’t live in the building.

In January last year, a 15-year-old girl died after she tried to jump from one rooftop to another in Manhattan and fell five stories.

