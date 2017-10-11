12-year-old girl shot in the face during drive-by shooting as she slept

(WSVN) - A 12-year-old was sleeping when gunfire rang out, striking the innoncent girl inside her Dallas home.

According to Fox 4, Dallas Police said Victoria Delgadillo was shot while sleeping inside her home on Sunday morning. The 12-year-old reportedly suffered broken ribs, a punctured lung and bullet hole in her cheek.

Officials believe she will live with the bullet inside of her for the rest of her life.

Neighbors in the area, like Mercedes Rodriguez, claims she heard the gunshots. “It sounded like it banged on my AC, and I jumped up,” said Rodriguez to Fox 4.

Delgadillo’s father Sergio told reporters that he expects his daughter to be OK, but the road to full recovery is long.

The victim’s father said the bullet cannot be removed due to it being in close proximity to his daughter’s heart.

Police have not identified a suspect or motive.

