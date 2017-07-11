1,033-pound hammerhead shark caught in Texas fishing tournament

TEXAS CITY, TX (WSVN) – A Texas fisherman broke a state record after reeling in a shark weighing over 1,000 pounds, which is now one of the largest species caught in Texas.

According to Fox 13, Tim McClellen participated in a Texas City fishing tournament. The veteran fisherman has been fishing for 20 years but, over the weekend, caught a 1,033-pound hammerhead shark.

Records from the Texas Parks and Wildife Department state the hammerhead was caught offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and tops the previous record, set 37 years ago by 162 pounds.

This is also one of the biggest species caught in Texas, with the biggest fish weighing 1,129 pounds in 1992.

