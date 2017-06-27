10-year-old invents fan to help prevent hot car deaths

(WSVN) - It’s a heartbreaking story seen far too frequently in the news: young children and pets who end up dying after being left in hot cars.

Now a 10-year-old boy in Texas is looking to save lives with his creation: a fan that can be placed on headrests. Fox 4 reports that the fan is programmed to begin blowing once the interior of the car reaches a certain temperature. Then a built-in antenna alerts police.

Bishop Curry told reporters he was inspired to create the device after a baby who lived down the street from him died after being left in a hot car.

“It shouldn’t happen to anybody else and it was really upsetting,” Curry said.

The precocious fifth grader has raised nearly $31,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to develop the fan. He has a provisional patent, and says he hopes to get final approval within the next year.

