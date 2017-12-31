10 foreigners, 2 locals killed in Costa Rica plane crash

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — A plane carrying 10 foreigners and two local crewmembers crashed in a wooded area, killing all aboard Sunday, Costa Rica’s government said.

The Public Safety Ministry posted photographs and video of the crash site showing burning wreckage of the plane in Guanacaste, northwest Costa Rica.

A statement from the ministry said 10 foreign passengers and two Costa Rican crew members were aboard the plane belonging to Nature Air. It said the plane had taken off nearby.

Authorities did not immediately release any names or details on the home countries of the passengers.

