1 man dies, another injured climbing Greece’s Mount Olympus

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police say one man has died and another was slightly injured as they attempted to climb Mount Olympus, Greece’s highest mountain.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon about 2,000 meters (6,580 feet) high. The two men were headed for a refuge slightly higher up the 2,917-meter (9,570-foot) mountain when both slipped and fell down a ravine.

The fire service said one climber, a 26-year-old Greek man, fell 200 meters (660 feet) and was unresponsive when he was recovered and evacuated by helicopter.

He died before reaching the hospital.

His companion, a 25-year-old man, didn’t fall as deeply and only has slight injuries.

The fire service said the mountain trail was packed with icy snow due to low temperatures.

