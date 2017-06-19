Thief snatches purse from woman’s car in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman’s purse was snatched from her car at a car wash in Oakland Park.

The woman was vacuuming her car at Sparkle Clean Car Wash in Oakland Park, along Northwest 17th Terrace and Oakland Park Boulevard, when a black Volkswagen Passat parked alongside her own vehicle.

A man stepped out of the passenger side of the Passat, walked over to the other vehicle and snatched the woman’s handbag from her car.

The incident occurred on May 14, just after 10 a.m.

If you have any information on this purse snatching, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

