South Beach tourist struck by hit-and-run driver shares ordeal

(WSVN) - A tourist was soaking up the South Beach nightlife when things took a horrifying turn. Now he’s talking about the crushing collision. Here’s 7’s Rosh Lowe with The Lowedown.

It’s Christmas Eve on South Beach. Abishek Tulsyan is standing on the sidewalk at Ninth Street and Collins Avenue.

Then, all of a sudden, a 2013 Chevy Camaro convertible comes barreling down the street and slams into Tulsyan, throwing him into the air.

Abishek Tulsyan: “I can’t believe it. Miracles do happen. In my mind, I was very scared for what happened.”

The 24-year-old was visiting from Massachusetts for his winter break vacation. He was traveling alone, all of his family back in India.

Earlier in the day, he took this picture in Wynwood. It was a picture perfect vacation … until that night.

This college student from Boston is still visibly shaken. When 7News spoke to him, he was still at Mount Sinai Medical Center on Miami Beach, weeks after the incident. He is hoping and praying for justice.

Abishek Tulsyan: “I tried to get up, I walked a few steps, and I fell down … It was really scary to see that video.”

Miami Beach Police are hoping someone will come forward and help them catch the driver.

Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez: “You see him clearly on the video. He’s waiting at the crosswalk, where he should be, when this vehicle just swerves and slams into him, leaves the scene and doesn’t even check to see if he’s OK.”

Abishek Tulsyan: “It’s kind of weird and surprising.”

It’s surprising the driver has not been caught, he says. When something like this happens, it’s not just the physical pain, which Tulsyan has plenty of.

Abishek Tulsyan: “I have, like, multiple fractures towards my left side of my body, like mainly in my back, in the pelvic area and in my ankle.”

It’s the emotional pain as well. That’s why he wanted to speak to us via Skype.

Abishek Tulsyan: “I do really feel lucky after getting through all these difficult times.”

Shaken, but extremely lucky. And now he is focused on getting back to college.

He is getting his graduate degree at Babson College.

Abishek Tulsyan: “I’ll be heading back to Boston. It will be quite difficult to manage that snow, that cold weather.”

Tulsyan has managed a lot already. But he’s here to tell his story.

Abishek Tulsyan: “It was quite fortunate.”

Beyond fortunate, and the last piece that will complete his miraculous story will be an arrest.

Police are looking for a 2013 Chevy Camaro convertible, dark in color.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

