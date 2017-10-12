Brazen thieves target law enforcement and more

(WSVN) - A veteran law enforcement officer is very concerned after his unmarked police car was broken into and ransacked.

Tonight, you can help identify these crooks. Rosh Lowe has the story in The Lowedown.

Victim: “They came over here, and they tried to open the door. Once they opened the door, you see them coming in and ransacking everything.”

He has three decades as a law enforcement officer catching bad guys, but this case hits home.

Victim: “I’m very concerned, and that’s why I am here trying to get the information out there and trying to identify these individuals.”

This undercover cop, who we are not identifying, says a group of teens ransacked his unmarked police car parked at his house. The entire theft was caught on video.

Victim: “I thought I did lock the car.”

It only takes a moment.

Victim: “Within thirty minutes they were in my car.”

The thieves got away with his bulletproof vest.

Victim: “They actually went into a vehicle that had a police vest and didn’t care that it was a police vehicle and took the contents of the vehicle.”

No telling what this group could do with the vest.

Victim: “They can, you know, impersonate a police officer. With that vest they can escalate to home invasion robberies.”

This veteran law enforcement officer has more than 30 years of experience. He couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the video. These people just ransacked through his car. What concerns him is that inside his car he has a placard that identifies the agency he works for and that he’s a police officer.

Victim: “They took a little time in the vehicle, and there were three individuals.”

In fact, on the video you can see one of the thieves reach up into the visor, and it appears he’s reading the the placard that says, ‘Law Enforcement.’

And there’s more. Several weeks prior, this officer says his neighbor, a City of Miami Firefighter, also had his truck broken into.

Ruben Behart, firefighter: “I was extremely shocked because it’s law enforcement. These young kids are not scared at all to target law enforcement, fire departments, government officials. They’re not scared at all.”

Not scared, but they are caught on video for all to see, and this cop is hoping someone will turn them in.

Victim: “It’s very important to stop these actions earlier in this stage because it’s only going to get worse for these kids or these young adults. It’s very important for the parent to come forward and advise the authorities one what they’re doing. Hopefully, it can stop that behavior before it gets a little out of hand.”

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

