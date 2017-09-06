How to take inventory of your home for a hurricane

(WSVN) - As you make hurricane preps, don’t forget to check your homeowner’s or renter’s insurance. Be sure to take inventory of your home and belongings before a storm hits.

A little work before a hurricane can make it easier to file an insurance claim after.

Michele Belizaire, State Farm Insurance: “The most important thing to do is make sure that you document everything in the home.”

Michele Belizaire of State Farm Insurance says now is the time to check your insurance coverage and take careful inventory, one room at a time.

Michele Belizaire: “I’m going to get everything from the crown molding to the bottom.”

She says to take pictures of each item in the room, including China, light fixtures and rugs.

Photograph jewelry and other collectibles as well.

Michele Belizaire: “If you have precious items, appraisals or certificates of authentication, right now, the best thing to do is to scan them, take photographs of them and keep them with your inventory list.”

Take inventory of outside areas including lawn furniture, Jacuzzis and grills. And take extra care with appliances and electronics.

Michele Belizaire: “Make sure you take photographs of all sides, as well as document the serial number, make, model, manufacturer of the item, when you bought it and the cost.’

These days, smart phones make it easy to take pictures, and there are free apps for inventory lists with storage on a secure cloud. Paper inventories can be photographed and stored in plastic bags.

Michele Belizaire: “A good idea is to e-mail yourself your inventory list and your documents. That way, if you can’t use electronics devices, you can access it on anybody’s device.”

Depending on the size of your home, doing an inventory should only take an hour or two — and the time you put in now will save you a lot of headaches later.

When you’re taking inventory, don’t forget your garage with lawn mowers and other home care equipment.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.