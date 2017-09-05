Generator Safety Tips

There are three primary hazards you will need to avoid when operating a generator.

Carbon Monoxide (CO) poisoning from the toxic engine exhaust:Never use a generator inside your home, garage, crawl space, or other enclosed areas. Fatal fumes can build up, that neither a fan

nor open doors and windows can provide enough fresh air. Only use your generator outdoors, away from open windows, vents, or doors. Use a battery-powered carbon monoxide detector in the area you’re running the generator. If the carbon monoxide detector alarms, move quickly to a fresh air location outdoors or by an open window or door. Call for help from the fresh air location and remain there until emergency personnel arrive.

Electric Shock or Electrocution: If you have to use extension cords, be sure they are of the grounded type and are rated for the application. Coiled cords can get extremely hot; always uncoil cords and lay them in flat open locations.Never plug your generator directly into your home outlet. If you are connecting a generator into your home electrical system, have a qualified electrician install a Power Transfer Switch. Generators produce powerful voltage – Never operate under wet conditions. Take precautions to protect your generator from exposure to rain.