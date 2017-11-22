Target, BrandsMart offer holiday deals on toys, electronics

(WSVN) - When you ask kids for their wish list this holiday season, toys and gadgets are probably at the top. So what should you get them? 7News’ Lynn Martinez has the scoop on what’s hot for the holidays.

Ho ho hooray! The holidays are here! Which means it’s time to start shopping for the toys and gadgets that all the kids, and kids at heart, are craving.

Lexi Demmi, Target: “We have plans that we set up months in advance to get ready, so that our guests can have a wonderful guest experience and to make sure we are in stock and ready for all our guests.”

For the littlest on your list, it’s all about fun and learning. VTech toys are still a big hit and priced just right around $11.

Lexi Demmi: “This one is the Sort & Discover Drum, so when you tap on the drum, you can hear fun sounds. The different shapes help the child learn and recognize heart, square, circles, and then it teaches the child different animals.”

Don’t be fooled by these little L.O.L. Dolls. They are a big hit.

Lexi Demmi: “These are a hot commodity. The second we put these on the shelves, people are running to grab them. Once the child gets it, they unwrap it and continuously unwrap it until they find their secret surprise.”

If your kids have been real good, for $70 you can splurge for the L.O.L. Big Surprise with 50 gifts inside.

And who doesn’t love superheroes? The Thor Hammer and Hulk Fists can help unleash everyone’s inner hero.

If the kids are asking for a pet, have them hatch their own. Hatchimals are flying off the shelves, especially this one that you can only get at Target.

Lexi Demmi: “Once you take it out of the box, it’s in an egg form. The child plays with it until the egg cracks and comes out with this toy.”

You can also soar into the holidays with these cool “Star Wars” drones that the whole family can enjoy.

Lexi Demmi: “You can fly them up to 35 miles per hour up in the air. If you buy multiple, you and your family can have battles with them.”

For the budding photographer, BrandsMart has drones with high-tech cameras.

Vincent Cipollone, BrandsMart: “Drones are still in demand. People are using them professionally and for play — a great gift. If we would have got one of these when we were kids, we would have flipped our wigs.”

You can also find gifts there for active teenagers. A Fitbit will help them keep track of their workouts.

Vincent Cipollone: “They monitor your heart rate, your sleep patterns.”

If the good boys and girls on your list have the new iPhone, cell phone cases and accessories can keep it safe.

So whether your loved ones have been nice, or even a little naughty, these gifts will be sure to make everyone on your list feel merry and bright.

