South Florida pet detective says Miami-Dade County is unfairly targeting her

(WSVN) - She’s on the hunt for lost pets, but is Miami-Dade County searching for her? 7’s Brian Entin has our special assignment report — Pet Detective.

When you think “pet detective,” you might think of “Ace Ventura” — Jim Carrey’s 1990s hit that was filmed right here in South Florida.

Jamie Katz, private investigator: “Like the pet detective? Like the movie? I hear it everyday.”

But Jamie Katz is the real thing. And yes, Katz is her real name.

Jamie Katz: “I’m a private investigator and I specialize in lost pets.”

She has helped hundreds in South Florida get their animals back, but now she is worried Miami-Dade County is coming after her.

Jamie Katz: “I think they are putting something together against me. That’s what it seems like, they’re trying to sue me or put a lawsuit against me.”

It’s all about these signs. They’re illegal to post on public property, but many of Katz’s clients do it anyway.

Brian Entin: “If you hadn’t put the signs up, do you think you would have Oliver back?”

Josie Campuzano: “No, to be honest. I don’t think so.”

The signs helped Josie find her dachshund Oliver.

And Lisbet is hoping they’ll lead to her missing Siamese cat Mr. Fluffy.

Lisbet Angles, hired pet detective: “My kids are really sad. We have no idea what happened to him.”

Josie and Lisbet paid Katz to design the signs but just as fast as they put them up, the county took them down.

Josie was fined $720. Lisbet’s fine was more than $1,700. But the county was willing to make a deal if they would give up the info on their pet detective.

Lisbet Angles: “If we gave them all the information, they would bring it down to zero.”

Josie Campuzano: “‘We will make this thing go away if you give me the name of the person.'”

Lisbet says the county also wanted a copy of the contract she signed with Katz, which upsets the pet detective because she says her contract has a clear warning for pet owners to not post signs on public property.

Brian Entin: “Is it fair to tell these pet owners ‘we will erase your fines, sometimes more than $1,000, if you give up the information on the pet detective?'”

Beverly Washington-Albury: “Well, we look at it holistically because we can reduce fines based on misinformation.”

The county says they’re not just upset about the lost pet signs. All sorts of advertisements are being posted across the county.

Brian Entin: “County leaders say the problem has gotten so bad they’ve had to hire three people whose entire job is just taking down signs.”

In the last nine months, the county has removed more than 30,000 signs. They suggest posting missing pets online — not on the street.

Jamie Katz: “It’s illegal. It is illegal. But, you know what, sometimes you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to get your family back.”

Clients say it’s worth the risk — and the fines — to bring their lost animals back home.

IF YOU HAVE A STORY FOR 7NEWS TO INVESTIGATE:

Miami-Dade: 305-627-CLUE

Broward: 954-921-CLUE

E-mail: clue@wsvn.com

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.