(WSVN) - One local city in Broward County is showing off something new — a million dollar rescue boat. 7’s Brandon Beyer introduces to you these life savers.

These firefighters from Station 49 in Fort Lauderdale are on a mission to learn everything there is to know about their new fire boat.

A brand new $1.2 million floating ambulance and fire fighting machine paid for by taxpayer money and a federal grant…

It’s the only one of its kind in Broward.

Capt. Joe Perri, Fort Lauderdale Fire: “The boat has two 550 horse power motors so 1,100 horse power total, and then two jet drives…”

When called to a fire, it can pump 4,300 gallons of water a minute.

Capt. Joe Perri: “Compared to land-based fire engines is about three times the water as a single fire engine.”

The boat has technology that can detect hazardous and explosive materials … and thermal imaging.

Capt. Joe Perri: “If we’re in limited visibility — say a night time operation or heavy rains — we can actually see the radar if we can’t visually see it out the windows.”

And this pump can take the water they put on a boat off the boat.

Capt. Joe Perri: “They are hooking up a dewatering device, so once we’re done knocking the fire down, we’re gonna take the water out.”

And no need to wait for a bridge to go up in an emergency because the mast goes down.

Chief Greg may says a fire fighting tool like this is crucial for Fort Lauderdale.

Chief Greg May, Fort Lauderdale Fire: “With Fort Lauderdale being the Venice of America, there are over 44,000 yachts that call Fort Lauderdale home. Our waterways, our yachting industry becomes much safer.”

The vessel officially begins its service Jan. 1. No doubt a proud moment for these life savers.

