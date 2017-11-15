(WSVN) - If you’re like most people, you’ve probably lost your keys, or had trouble finding your car in a parking lot. Well, a local man has created a way to keep track of your most precious possessions. It could even be used to keep track of your child. 7’s Rosh Lowe has our special report, “Finder Reminder.”

The feeling is heart-stopping — losing track of your child, even for a minute.

Ryan Shapiro, CEO and founder of Fynd: “It’s a horrible feeling.”

Ryan Shapiro knows how quickly it can happen.

Ryan Shapiro: “I lost my child, and that 30 seconds was the worst 30 seconds of my life.”

Boy: “I was lost.”

Rosh Lowe: “You were lost?”

The experience inspired Shapiro, a technology entrepreneur, to create a little gadget called Fynd.

Ryan Shapiro: “I’ve been tinkering with different technology, and this has been where my heart is.”

The technology, developed here in South Florida, can be worn like a watch and is tracked on your cellphone.

Ryan Shapiro: “You download the app, and then you sync the device to the app. Within seconds, that device is now being tracked by your phone at all times. It’s very easy.”

Rosh Lowe: “Let me give you a scenario. You are at the beach, it’s a beautiful day, and all of a sudden, your heart sinks because you turn around and your child is gone. Imagine the relief for a parent if you can take out your phone and find out exactly where your child is.”

The device can be put on dog collars, too, so if your dog gets loose, you know where to find him or her.

Ryan Shapiro: “The goal on the pet side is to eliminate the lost pet posters.”

The app also shows you how fast your pet or child is moving, so you can get to them quickly.

Marianella Miguel, Paws 2 Care dog trainer: “I think it’s great! It’s very interesting to me, because dogs are my life.”

And forget the days of searching for your car in the parking lot or misplacing your purse. The tracker can be put on those things, too.

Ryan Shapiro: “We believe this is going to be a game changer in the tracking market.”

And it doesn’t matter how far away the tracker is. Fynd is different from other systems because it doesn’t rely on Bluetooth, so it can be tracked even if the device is miles away from your phone.

Ryan Shapiro: “Because it’s 4G LTE, no matter where it is in the country — actually, no matter where it is in the world — you’ll be able to locate it instantaneously.”

So if the worst happens, or if you just have a moment of forgetfulness, peace of mind is just a few taps away.

The good news: The device is waterproof, so it’s safe for the beach. The cost is $99, and they plan to start selling in January.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Fynd website:

http://www.fyndeverything.com/

Paws 2 Care dog training:

nena.miguel@gmail.com

(954) 696-3376

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.