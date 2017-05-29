Baking a Difference: South Florida teen collaborates with No Kid Hungry charity

(WSVN) - A local teen has turned his passion into a mission by trying to make sure South Florida kids don’t go hungry. Brandon Beyer shows us how he’s “Baking a Difference.”

Tyler Zager is only 13 years old and has already appeared on the Food Network, winning the “Kids BBQ Championship.”

Tyler even co-hosted an episode of the popular “Beat Bobby Flay” cooking show. He also helped design the kids menu at a local restaurant.

He has always loved to cook.

Tyler Zager, teen chef and volunteer: “My first memory of cooking is definitely going to my grandma’s house on the weekends.”

When he was about 9, he joined his mom in the kitchen.

Tyler Zager: “I helped my mom cook dinner until eventually I took over.”

So, it’s no surprise when the seventh-grader saw a commercial for the charity No Kid Hungry and wanted to get involved.

He decided to sell homemade baked goods at a local farmers market to raise money for the organization.

Tyler Zager: “I said, ‘Why not combine my passion with something that helps people that are less fortunate than me?'”

No Kid Hungry is a national nonprofit organization with a mission to end child hunger.

It’s estimated 81,650 kids go to bed hungry in Broward County and 132,810 in Miami-Dade.

7News spent some time in the kitchen with Tyler.

Tyler Zager: “I can tell you what goes in there, not how much.”

As he prepared his family’s “secret recipe” for “chocolate chip cookies,” he showed off his guns.

Tyler Zager: “This is where the muscles comes in.”

Tyler sells the cookies at bake sales in Plantation, and has no problem attracting customers.

Amanda Chaiet, college student: “I recognized him because I watch Food Network all the time.”

Grant Leff, Weston resident: “It’s cool. You see a kid doing stuff like this, it draws you in.”

Tyler encourages kids his age to find a passion because one day they just might be baking a difference, too.

Tyler Zager: “Just keep doing what you like. One day, something good will definitely happen.”

Tyler raised about $3,500 last year. He’s hoping for $5,000 this year. He’s taking a break from bake sales over the summer but says you can still donate by clicking on one of the links below.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tyler Zager’s website

http://www.tylerzager.com/

No Kid Hungry campaign

https://www.nokidhungry.org/

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.