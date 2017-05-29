Baking a Difference: South Florida teen collaborates with No Kid Hungry charity

(WSVN) - A local teen has turned his passion into a mission by trying to make sure South Florida kids don’t go hungry. Brandon Beyer shows us how he’s “Baking a Difference.”
Tyler Zager is only 13 years old and has already appeared on the Food Network, winning the “Kids BBQ Championship.”
Tyler even co-hosted an episode of the popular “Beat Bobby Flay” cooking show. He also helped design the kids menu at a local restaurant.
He has always loved to cook.
Tyler Zager, teen chef and volunteer: “My first memory of cooking is definitely going to my grandma’s house on the weekends.”
When he was about 9, he joined his mom in the kitchen.
Tyler Zager: “I helped my mom cook dinner until eventually I took over.”
So, it’s no surprise when the seventh-grader saw a commercial for the charity No Kid Hungry and wanted to get involved.
He decided to sell homemade baked goods at a local farmers market to raise money for the organization.
Tyler Zager: “I said, ‘Why not combine my passion with something that helps people that are less fortunate than me?'”
No Kid Hungry is a national nonprofit organization with a mission to end child hunger.
It’s estimated 81,650 kids go to bed hungry in Broward County and 132,810 in Miami-Dade.
7News spent some time in the kitchen with Tyler.
Tyler Zager: “I can tell you what goes in there, not how much.”
As he prepared his family’s “secret recipe” for “chocolate chip cookies,” he showed off his guns.
Tyler Zager: “This is where the muscles comes in.”
Tyler sells the cookies at bake sales in Plantation, and has no problem attracting customers.
Amanda Chaiet, college student: “I recognized him because I watch Food Network all the time.”
Grant Leff, Weston resident: “It’s cool. You see a kid doing stuff like this, it draws you in.”
Tyler encourages kids his age to find a passion because one day they just might be baking a difference, too.
Tyler Zager: “Just keep doing what you like. One day, something good will definitely happen.”
Tyler raised about $3,500 last year. He’s hoping for $5,000 this year. He’s taking a break from bake sales over the summer but says you can still donate by clicking on one of the links below.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Tyler Zager’s website
http://www.tylerzager.com/
No Kid Hungry campaign
https://www.nokidhungry.org/
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.