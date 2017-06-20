Safety advisory issued after sewage spill in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A sewage spill in Northeast Miami-Dade has prompted a safety advisory.

The advisory warns against water activities, such as swimming and fishing, along the Biscayne Canal, which stretches from the Everglades toward Miami Shores.

The canal was polluted after a 63 inch pipe sprung a leak early Tuesday morning.

The Florida Department of Health will continue to test the water until tests come back uncontaminated.

The advisory will be dropped once the water remains uncontaminated for two days.

