Road Ranger transported to hospital after collision in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A road ranger has been transported as a trauma alert to the hospital after being rear-ended by another driver in Oakland Park, Tuesday, according to Oakland Park Fire Rescue.

The incident occurred on Interstate 95 at Cypress Creek Road in Oakland Park. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the ranger was inside his parked truck and assisting another trooper when a car lost control, striking the truck.

The road ranger was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, and the driver was transported to Broward Health Imperial Point.

It remains unknown if weather played a role in the crash.

