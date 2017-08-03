WSJ: Robert Mueller impanels grand jury to investigate Russia meddling claims

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury to investigate Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election.

The article states this is a sign the investigation is growing in intensity and entering a new phase.

A grand jury is typically used to assist prosecutors in a case.

This all goes back into the investigation into any possible collusion between the the Kremlin and the president’s 2016 campaign.

The White House has yet to acknowledge the report.

