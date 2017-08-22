Vice President Pence to speak with Venezuelan community in South Florida

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Vice President Mike Pence is expected to make a South Florida visit, Wednesday, to meet with members of the Venezuelan exile community.

According to a White House spokesperson, Pence will travel to Doral and be joined by Florida Governor Rick Scott, Senator Marco Rubio and Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart. They will be attending a meeting and listening session with Venezuelan migrants and community leaders at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Pence is expected to speak in front of the community, as well, on Wednesday afternoon.

