Trump tweets his support for Israel

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump says America cannot let Israel be treated with “such total disdain and disrespect.”

The president-elect wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that Israel “used to have a great friend in the U.S., but … not anymore.”

Trump said the Iran nuclear deal under the Obama administration was “the beginning of the end” and then came the vote in the United Nations condemning the building of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

He told Israel to “stay strong” because he will be in office soon.

Trump’s comments come amid growing tensions between the U.S. and Israel following the UN vote.

Secretary of State John Kerry is scheduled to address the issue in a speech later Wednesday.

