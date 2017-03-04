Trump supporters, opponents rally near his Mar-a-Lago estate

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP & WSVN) — Dozens of President Donald Trump’s supporters and opponents rallied Saturday near his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

According to a Palm Beach Post report , people on both sides exchanged profanities Saturday afternoon as about two dozen protesters approached a rally of roughly 100 Trump supporters.

On his way back to Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s motorcade stopped briefly as the president got out of his limousine to wave at his cheering supporters.

Among the crowd was Mike Arango, who said he organized a bus to bring other Trump supporters from Miami to the rally. “This is about unity,” he told a Palm Beach Post reporter while holding a sign that read “Hillary groped me.”

Protest organizer Ryan Hartman of Lake Worth told the newspaper Friday evening that he expected his group opposing Trump would face a large number of the president’s supporters Saturday.

“We’re going to be outnumbered. We’re going to confront them,” Hartman said.

“I support Trump,” said Lucy Reyes.

“This is the president we wanted for our country,” shouted supporter Maite. “He’s not only going to make America great again, he’s for everybody. I hope people get that.”

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said one person had been arrested during a protest Friday night at the Four Seasons Palm Beach, where Trump attended a Republican National Committee event.

About 2,000 Trump supporters gathered in a Miami park for about two hours Saturday morning. According to a Miami Herald report, some supporters continued their rally as they sipped cafecitos later outside a Cuban restaurant, including a woman who held a sign reading “Cubans for Trump.”

Trump “deserves a chance,” said Mauricio Garcia, who held a sign stating, “Trump is not alone.”

Islay Morales was at the Tropical Park rally with his wife, Heather, and said they are not shy in their support for Trump. “We’re here to show positive support,” he said. “He got elected for a reason because a lot of us voted for him.”

Another woman was heard shouting, “This is our president!”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.