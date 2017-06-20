Trump plans to release tax overhaul in early September

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House plans to introduce its tax overhaul during the first two weeks of September, says Gary Cohn, President Donald Trump’s top economic aide.

Cohn added that the administration wants to bring a finished tax bill to the House and Senate, rather than prolonging talks after its introduction.

The administration has only released a one-page outline of its principles to lower tax rates and simplify the tax code. But Cohn said Tuesday at a meeting of technology executives that he or Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin get a phone call each day from President Donald Trump about the overhaul’s status.

He said the president “could not be more excited about what we’re doing.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.