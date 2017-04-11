Trump on track to spend more in 1 year on travel than Obama did in 8

(WSVN) - It’s been less than 100 days since President Donald Trump was sworn into office, yet he’s already on track to surpass former President Barack Obama’s travel spending that spanned eight years.

According to CNN, Trump’s travel to Mar-A-Lago, his “Winter White House” in Palm Beach, has cost over an estimated $20 million in his first 80 days as president.

To date, Trump has spent six weekends (a total of 21 days) at his private Palm Beach club. In total, these weekend trips have cost an estimated $21.6 million.

By the end of March, Trump marked his 13th visit to a golf course since taking office, and the eighth consecutive weekend he has spent at properties bearing his name, according to CNN.

On the contrary, Obama spent just under $97 million on travel in his eight years as president, according to documents reviewed by Judicial Watch, a conservative government watchdog.

This puts the commander-in-chief on pace in his first year of office to surpass former President Barack Obama’s spending on travel for his entire eight years in office.

However, these frequent trips to Palm Beach may likely end soon. Due to sweltering hot temperatures in Florida throughout the months of May and August, the president is expected to frequent his penthouse apartment at Trump Tower in New York City.

