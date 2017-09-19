Trump makes his debut before United Nations General Assembly

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is opening his maiden address in front of the United Nationals General Assembly by praising his accomplishments in office so far.

He’s also sending thanks to the leaders of countries that have offered assistance to the U.S. as it recovers from a pair of damaging hurricanes.

Trump is praising the American people as “strong and resilient” and says the U.S. has done “very well” since his election.

He’s pointing to the stock market and the employment rate and says the U.S. military will soon be the strongest it has ever been.

