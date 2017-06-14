Trump investigated for obstruction of justice

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Special counsel Robert Mueller expanded the Russia investigation, Wednesday, to determine whether President Donald Trump attempted to obstruct justice, according to the Washington Post.

Mueller is currently interviewing senior intelligence officials to determine if obstruction of justice occurred.

Initially the investigation was to determine if there was any Russian influence during Trump’s 2016 campaign.

