Trump, in photo op, talks of ‘calm before the storm’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has delivered a foreboding message, telling reporters that a photo-op with his senior military leaders might be “the calm before the storm.”

In the State Dining Room, under Lincoln portrait, Pres and Mrs Trump in pre-dinner photo op with US military commanders and spouses. pic.twitter.com/5GUg1IHjI8 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 5, 2017

Trump had dinner Thursday night with his highest-ranking military aides and their wives. As they posed for a group photo, Trump asked reporters: “You guys know what this represents? Maybe it’s the calm before the storm. Could be the calm, the calm before the storm.”

On reporter shouted, “What storm Mr. President?”

Trump responded, “You’ll find out.”

VIDEO: @realDonaldTrump calls his Generals the "Calm before the storm". What storm? "You'll find out." https://t.co/Jo7xdLl0ky — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) October 6, 2017

He also praised those assembled for the photo, saying, “We have the world’s great military people in this room, I will tell you that.”

