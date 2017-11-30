Trump donates third-quarter salary to health department

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is donating his third-quarter salary to the Department of Health and Human Services to help fight the opioid epidemic.

The White House did not immediately announce the amount of the check that acting Health Secretary Eric Hargan accepted on Thursday. Trump previously donated salary in the amounts of $78,333 and $100,000 to the National Park Service and the Education Department, respectively.

Hargan says the donation will be put toward the planning and design of a large-scale public awareness campaign about the dangers of opioid addiction.

Trump announced the ad campaign in October, the same time he declared opioid misuse a national public health emergency. The declaration included no new federal funding to combat the epidemic.

Hargan says 175 people die every day from drug overdose.

