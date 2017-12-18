Trump calls for death penalty for anyone who kills a cop

President Donald Trump says anyone convicted of killing a police officer should get the death penalty.

He made the comments while speaking at the FBI National Academy in Virginia on Friday, pledging to support law enforcement officers by going after those who attack them.

He praised the graduates, who were trained on FBI standards, touting their accomplishments and pledging his unwavering support. Trump told law enforcement leaders he is “more loyal than anyone else could be” to police.

“Anti-police sentiment is wrong and it’s dangerous,” he added. “Anyone who kills a police officer should get the death penalty.”

Trump celebrated his decision to make it easier for local police forces to purchase surplus military equipment, and questioned rising violence in Chicago.

“What the hell is going on in Chicago? What the hell is happening there?” asked Trump returning to a favorite campaign target.

The law enforcement crowd often chuckled and applauded its approval. Trump has often appeared at ease in front of police groups and loves to suggest that they supported him in last year’s campaign.

Violent crime has increased nationally the last two years but has dropped precipitously over the last quarter century. Gun violence in Chicago has dropped in 2017 from 2016 and of Dec. 10 there had been 620 homicides compared to 730 at the same time last year.

During his campaign, the president told crowds at his rallies that he would sign an executive order demanding capital punishment for cop killers, but he has yet to do so.

