Trump attends Super Bowl watch party amidst travel ban controversy

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - President Donald Trump watched Super Bowl 51 at watch party of his own here in South Florida.

Trump was on the move after a weekend of work at his Mar-a-Largo estate, where supporters were seen on the sidelines as his motorcade moved through Palm Beach.

“We’re in the middle of a historic moment in American history,” said resident JIm Beloian.

That motorcade was taking Trump to his international golf club in West Palm Beach to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday at his international golf club. He was surrounded by many, including his Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and First Lady Melania Trump.

Leading up to the 51st Super Bowl, Trump interviewed with FOX News’ Bill O’Reilly. The sit-down hit on a number of international issues, like Russia and Mexico.

O’Reilly also brought up the subject of homegrown sanctuary cities for illegal immigrants.

“Defunding is your weapon of choice,” said O’Reilly in the interview. “Well, I don’t want to defund a city,” Trump replied. “But you’re willing to,” said O’Reilly. “I don’t want to defund anybody,” said Trump. “I want to give them the money they need to properly operate as a city or state. If they’re going to have sanctuary cities, we might have to do that.”

The two touched on an immigration travel ban now on hold for seven Muslim majority countries — Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, Iraq, Iran and Syria — that has plagued the first days of his presidency.

“It was very smooth,” said Trump in the O’Reilly interview. “You had 109 people out of hundreds of thousands of travelers, and all we did was vet those people very, very carefully.”

Trump reacted on Twitter to a new blow to his executive order. A federal judge turned down his administration’s appeal to reinstate the ban.

Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

The controversy fueled thousands to storm the streets again outside the posh Palm Beach County neighborhood. Among the protesters was a face not seen in years: Casey Anthony, who was once accused and cleared in the 2008 death of her 2-year-old daughter.

Behind the gates, President Trump and the First Lady hosted a fundraiser gala in the winter White House.

Outside Trump International Golf Club on Sunday, a stark contrast was present to Saturday’s march. South Miami Vice Mayor Bob Welsh made his statement and said,

“Everybody should make the journey if Trump is saying the stuff that he says,” said South Miami Vice Mayor Bob Welsh. “If he’s tweeting what he’s tweeting, if he’s enacting the presidential orders that he’s doing.”

The immigration travel ban appeal faces more scrutiny as it goes into another showdown in court, Monday. The president is expected to leave Mar-a-Lago on the same day and meet with military officials at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa before heading back to Washington, D.C.

