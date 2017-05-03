WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says “there has been a lot of controversy” surrounding the FBI.

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa has told FBI Director James Comey at the start of an oversight hearing that the public’s faith in the bureau had been tested lately.

Grassley is pressing for answers about the FBI’s investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Comey disclosed the existence of that investigation when he testified at a hearing in March.

The committee’s top Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, wants Comey to explain the differences how the FBI handled its investigation into the Trump campaign and an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

