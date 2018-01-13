Supporters, protesters gather in Palm Beach upon Trump arrival

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — President Trump has arrived in South Florida, and people gathered in Palm Beach County to voice their opinions about the controversial comments reportedly made by Trump on restoring protection for immigrants of certain countries, including Haiti.

“He was talking about, you know, people coming from countries that are just not being run right, okay? And so we need to protect our country,” said Trump supporter Jane Justice. “He’s not against any people. He loves the Haitian people — He said that.”

“I don’t think he means that to be a real insult,” said Trump supporter Richard Dolezal. “It’s just that America wonders why we don’t take people into this country who offer us more.”

One protester disagreed. “Just doesn’t help any foreign policy to be aggressive and combative,” said protester Matthew Brown.

South Florida congressman Mario Diaz-Balart confirmed that he was also inside the meeting where Trump is said to have made the alleged comments.

Balart released a statement that read in part, “There are almost 800,000 young DACA beneficiaries who will face imminent deportation in March if we do not reach a deal. I will not be diverted from all possible efforts to continue negotiating to stop the deportations. Nothing will divert my focus to stop the deportation of these innocent people whose futures are at stake.”

Balart was not at his Doral office or South Florida home as 7News sought further comment.

