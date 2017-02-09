Spicer: ‘Clearly meant Orlando’ in talk of Atlanta attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s press secretary says he meant to say Orlando when he repeatedly referenced a terror attack in Atlanta during interviews and a press briefing last week.

Sean Spicer first referred to an Atlanta attack in an interview on Jan. 29 on ABC’s “This Week.” He also named the city in reference to a terror attack during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Jan. 30 and in a press briefing later that same day.

Spicer told ABC News in an email Wednesday that he “clearly meant Orlando.”

Spicer isn’t the only Trump administration official to refer to a terror attack that never happened. Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway referred to a “Bowling Green Massacre” during an interview with MSNBC last week. She now says she misspoke.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.