Rubio to vote to confirm Tillerson as secretary of state

(CNN) — Sen. Marco Rubio, a key vote on the Senate Foreign Relations committee, said Monday he will vote for Donald Trump’s choice for secretary of state, clearing a key hurdle for his confirmation.

“Given the uncertainty that exists both at home and abroad about the direction of our foreign policy, it would be against our national interests to have this confirmation unnecessarily delayed or embroiled in controversy,” Rubio said in a statement posted to his Facebook page. “Therefore, despite my reservations, I will support Mr. Tillerson’s nomination in committee and in the full Senate.” The committee votes on his nomination this afternoon.

