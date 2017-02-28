Rubio evicted from Tampa office because of protesters

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is looking for a new office location in Tampa after the owner of his previous space decided not to renew his lease because of constant disruptions from protesters.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the owner of the nine-story Bridgeport Center notified Rubio’s staff Feb. 1 that it would not renew its lease. They have to be out by Friday.

Jude Williams, president of America’s Capital Partners, says rallies outside the building have become too disruptive to the other tenants and a costly expense for the company.

Rubio’s annual lease expired in December. He had been renting month-to-month since then, and negotiations for a new agreement fell apart.

Rubio’s office released a statement saying they were actively looking for new office space in the Tampa Bay area.

