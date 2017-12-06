Reports: Sen. Al Franken to resign Thursday

(WSVN) - Minnesota Public Radio News is reporting that Democratic Senator Al Franken will be resigning from his post, effective Thursday.

More than 20 Democratic Senators have urged Franken to step down in response to sexual misconduct allegations.

Franken apologized after a radio news anchor revealed a picture of Franken groping her during a USO tour before he was in office.

Politico is also reporting that a congressional aid is accusing Franken of trying to forcibly kiss her during a taping of his radio show in 2006.

