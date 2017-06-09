Report: Trump to visit Miami to unveil US-Cuba policy

MIAMI (WSVN) - President Donald Trump is coming to Miami next week to reveal his plans for Cuba, The Miami Herald reported Friday.

According to the report, the commander in chief is expected to be in South Florida on Friday to announce he will tighten some restrictions on travel and business with the island nation.

President Trump will be in Miami next Friday to announce new Cuba policy, hammered out w/Rubio & Diaz-Balart https://t.co/bfXcb4yBoE — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) June 9, 2017

The announcement would fulfill a campaign promise by Trump.

