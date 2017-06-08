Report: Trump proposes solar panel plan to lower border wall costs

(WSVN) - President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that solar panels may help lower the cost of his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall.

According to Fox News, two lawmakers who were in the meeting told The Wall Street Journal that Trump proposed the solar panel plan during a meeting with congressional Republicans.

The specifics of the proposal remain unclear.

“I think it’s innovative,” said House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy to The Wall Street Journal. “To authorize it and to appropriate it wouldn’t cost as much.”

Construction costs may be lowered if the solar panel plan is passed, but Congress has yet to allocate money for the wall.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.